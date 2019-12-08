Home

PAGE FUNERAL HOME - BURLINGTON
302 E UNION ST
Burlington, NJ 08016
(609) 386-3700
Constance Jane Lewandowski

Constance Jane Lewandowski Obituary
Constance J. (Kaminski) Lewandowski of Burlington Township passed away surrounded by her loving family in her home on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at the age of 80.

Born Jan. 26, 1939 in the Port Richmond section of Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Constantine and Julia (Koziela) Kaminski.

Constance was preceded in death by her loving and devoted husband, Raymond G. Lewandowski, and her sisters and brothers-in-law, Mary Kubiak (Edward), Florence McArdle (Francis), Theresa Harkins (Michael) and Dorothy Kaminski.

She leaves to cherish her memory: her children, Sharon Coleman (Brian) of Westville, N.J., Gregory Lewandowski (James) of Los Angeles, Calif., Cynthia Lewandowski of Burlington Township, N.J., Julieanne Esposito (Ciro) of Perrineville, N.J., and Phyllis Balint (Robert) of Titusville, Fla.; grandchildren, Jacob Coleman, Valentina, Suzanna, and Marcello Esposito, and Chandler and Chelsi Balint; great- granddaughter, Cassidy Elizabeth Coleman; a sister, Anna Skalski (Theodore); a brother, Thomas (Edna); and many wonderful nieces, nephews and cousins.

Constance was a devoted homemaker to her family, where she proudly instilled traditions of her Polish heritage. She enjoyed cooking, baking, reading and gardening. She cherished the opportunities to have her family sing and dance to traditional Polish music. She made traditional Polish meals and desserts in keeping with family traditions and faith.

She was a parishioner of St. Paul's R.C. Church for over 27 years and a devoted Catholic her entire life.

The family invites friends to her visitation from 8:45 to 9:45 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, at Page Funeral Home, 302 E. Union Street, Burlington, NJ 08016, followed by her Mass of Christian Burial at St. Paul's R.C. Church, 223 E. Union Street, Burlington. Interment will be held privately at the discretion of the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Samaritan Healthcare and Hospice, 5 Eves Dr., Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family from the funeral home's web site below.

Page Funeral Home,

Burlington

www.pagefuneralhome.com

#lifecelebrationbypage
Published in Burlington County Times on Dec. 8, 2019
