Corinne Marie Ross passed away Monday, June 3, 2019, in Fort Walton Beach, Fla. She was 85.
Corinne was born Sept. 6, 1933, to parents, Mitchell and Peggy Krygier in Chicago, Ill. She was married Oct. 19, 1957, in Maywood, Ill. to George J. Ross. Corinne and George traveled extensively across the country, living in 13 locations before settling in Cinnaminson, N.J., in 1967, to raise their three children. Corinne and George relocated to Mary Esther, Fla., in 1991.
Corinne was a proud mother, devoted soccer mom, and homemaker who welcomed everyone into her home and heart. She loved to cook and bake, making sure family and friends always had access to their favorite treats including chocolate chip cookies, wacky cake, and homemade fudge. Her children and grandchildren knew they were the light and focus of her life.
Corinne was an extremely giving person and very active in every community she lived in, always lending a hand and putting others before herself. She created and presided over many social organizations in Cinnaminson and Mary Esther: New Neighbors Bridge Club, Pilots Service Organization, Coterie, Welcome Wagon, PTA, and many more. Organizing and playing in Bridge groups provided many life-long friendships.
Corinne is survived by three children, Scott Ross and his wife Fiorella of Cinnaminson, N.J., Laura Olson of Dallas, Texas, and Alan Ross and his wife Janet of Windham, N.H.; grandchildren, Victoria Kassin and her husband John of Snyder Texas, Kara Ross of Philadelphia, Pa., Miranda Mignon and her husband Florent of Crement, France, Alexander Ross of Cinnaminson, N.J., and Rebecca and Allison Ross of Windham, N.H.
Corinne was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, George J. Ross; brother, Dennis Krygier and his wife, Jenny; son-in-law, Myron Olson; brother-in-law, Jimmy and his wife, Doris; and her long- time best friend and loyal companion, Cinnamon (dachshund).
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, June 10, at Givnish of Cinnaminson, 1200 Route 130 N. Her Memorial Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 11, at St. Charles Borromeo, 2500 Branch Pike, Cinnaminson. Inurnment will follow in Lakeview Memorial Park, Cinnaminson.
Published in Burlington County Times on June 9, 2019