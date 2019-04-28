|
|
Cornelia Gertrude (Bazin) Crist of Medford Leas, Medford, N.J., passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at the age of 90.
Born in Philadelphia, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Lucas and Mary Bazin. She married Guy D. Crist in 1948; however, the marriage ended in divorce.
She was the beloved mother of Karen Crist (Frank) of Little Egg Harbor, N.J., and is also survived by her brother, Lucas Bazin of Moorestown, N.J., her sister,
Dolores Zabludoff (David) of Glenside, Pa., and numerous nieces and their families.
Connie was a resident of Medford for over 34 years, moving to Medford Leas earlier this year. She was a bookkeeper for over 25 years for Wharton Hardware and Supply in Pennsauken, N.J.
After she retired, Connie was a devoted volunteer for many organizations such as the American Red Cross, The Pinelands Branch of the Burlington County Library System, the Medford Historical Society, and the Virtua West Jersey Health System (including the
B-Thrifty Boutique in Medford). She also found time to be the "foster" grandmother to a number of Medford families. Additionally, she was an avid traveler, English Country dancer, a reader and a movie-goer.
Relatives and friends are invited to her memorial service at 1 p.m.
Saturday, May 4, in the Holly Room at Medford Leas, 1 Medford Leas Way, Medford, N.J.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be sent to Medford Leas,
Director of Development and Community Relations, 1 Medford Leas Way, Medford, NJ 08055; to the American Red Cross, P.O. Box 37839, Boone, IA 50037-0839; the Medford Historical Society, P.O. Box 362, Medford, NJ 08055; or the Friends of the Burlington County Library, Inc., 5 Pioneer Blvd., Westampton, NJ 08060.Bradley & Stow Funeral Home,
Medford
Published in Burlington County Times on Apr. 28, 2019