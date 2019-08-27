Home

Curtis H. Gaither Sr.

Curtis H. Gaither Sr. of Beltsville, Md. passed away Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. He was 89.

He is survived by his children, Margo, Karen, Curtis Jr., and Gregg, his grandson, Bruce Carpenter Jr., and a host of other relatives and friends.

Curtis H. Gaither Sr. graduated from Hampton Institute, where he met and married the love of his life, Daisy May (Taylor) Gaither. He went on to proudly serve his country as a First Lieutenant during the Korean War stationed at Fort Dix.

Curtis retired from the Philadelphia Board of Education as a Senior Systems Analyst.

After living many years in Willingboro, N.J., he retired to Delanco, N.J. with his wife, Daisy.

A memorial service will be held privately with immediate family. Interment will begin at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, at Beverly National Cemetery, 916 Bridgeboro Road, Beverly, N.J.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to your local hospice.

May Funeral Homes

Camden, Pennsauken,

Vineland, Willingboro

& Sicklerville, N.J.

and Philadelphia, Pa.

www.mayfuneralhomes.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Aug. 27, 2019
