Dalina Jolly Russ Obituary
Dalina Jolly Russ, a resident of Sicklerville, N.J., departed her earthly home on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. She was 43.

Dalina was the cherished mother of Le'onn and Lyric, the beloved daughter of Wannetta and Ernest Jolly of Alexandria, Va., sister of Lance (Erica), and aunt of Noah. She is survived by her treasured grandparents, James and Oteria Cotton of Willingboro, N.J. To keep her legacy alive on earth, she also leaves a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. They adored her and she adored them.

Celebration of her Life services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at the Christ Care Unit Missionary Baptist Church, 242 Sicklerville Rd., Sicklerville, where family and friends may view from 9 a.m. until the time of service. Dalina's final resting place will be at the Piney Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, Virginia Beach, Va., with her Papa and Grandma Jolly and a host of family members.

T. L. Hutton Family & Friends Funeral Services, Burlington
Published in Burlington County Times on Feb. 11, 2020
