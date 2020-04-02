|
|
Daniel A. Lintvedt passed away March 30, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital Monroe Campus in Stroudsburg, Pa. He was 38.
From the day he was born in Camden, N.J. on May 8, 1981, we have been blessed with the presence of Daniel in our lives.
He will be deeply missed by his parents, Paul Lintvedt and Judith Matthews, fiancé Colleen McCormick, his sister Laura (Lintvedt) Werhun and her husband Anthony, and his nephews and niece, his partners in mischief - Miles, Gavin & Hailey. He will be missed and remembered by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Dan found the humor in most situations and always had a funny and well placed one-liner to fit the occasion, and a heart willing to help any person (or animal) who needed it.
He loved music, fixing cars, fishing, baseball, and his lifelong team, the NY Mets.
Service will be private due to Covid-19 with a memorial gathering in the future.
Memorial donations may be made in loving memory of Dan to: Woodford Cedar Run Wildlife Refuge, 4 Sawmill Rd, Medford, NJ 08055.
Published in Burlington County Times on Apr. 2, 2020