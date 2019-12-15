|
Daniel Edwin Fish of Southampton, passed away Dec. 11, 2019. He was 74.
He was a native of Palmyra and resident of Southampton for 42 years.
Dan was a decorated U.S. Army Veteran serving his country in the Vietnam War in the Artilliary Unit.
He was a self employed Carpenter/Builder and loved working with his hands such as wood carving.
He was a member of the Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, Marlton, the Medford VFW Post and the Junior Mechanics.
He was an avid Outdoorsman and loved Hunting & Fishing. He also was an avid reader, athlete and sports fan.
Beloved husband of Sharon K. (Sharp) of 53 years, dear father of Rhonda Patterson & husband Thomas of Port Republic, Tracy Dougherty & husband Tim of Medford and Daniel B. Fish & wife Sarah of Tabernacle, Brother of Carol Languell, Charles Fish, Janice Baccile and Kenneth Fish and devoted grandfather of Andrew, Emily, Caroline and Daniel.
Relatives and friends of Daniel's family are invited to his viewing and visitation 9:30 to 11 a.m. Wednesday morning, Dec. 18, 2019 at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 61 East Route 70, Marlton where his funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. with Pastor Brett Ballinger officiating.
Interment with Full Military Honors will be held 2:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon Dec. 19, 2019 at the BGWCD Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 350 Provinceline Road, Arneytown, North Hanover Twp.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Donor's favorite charity.
The Lankenau Funeral Home, 57 Main St., Vincentown,
Stephen Lankenau, Director
Published in Burlington County Times on Dec. 15, 2019