Daniel F. Murphy, a lifelong resident of Cinnaminson, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. He was 54.

Daniel was known for his loving personality and warm smile that could light up a room.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Daniel H. and Jeanette Murphy, and his sister, Jeanette Murphy.

He is survived by his sister, Donna Auletto (Chris), niece, Alyssa Nicole Auletto, uncles, Ronald Konick (Jean), Dennis Konick, Raymond Konick, and Bill Murphy (Cheryl), and lots of extended family.

A viewing for Daniel will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, at the Weber Funeral Home, 112 Broad St., Riverton, NJ 08077. His Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 4th and Linden Ave., Riverton. Interment will take place at Lakeview Memorial Park, Cinnaminson, N.J.

Condolences may be shared with the family at the funeral home's web site below.

Weber Funeral Home,

112 Broad St.

Riverton

www.weberfuneralhomeinc.com

Published in Burlington County Times on Oct. 6, 2020.
