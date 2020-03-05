|
Daniel F. Jonusz of Wilmington, Del. passed away Monday, March 2, 2020, at Wilmington Hospital in Delaware. He was 80.
Born in Long Island, N.Y., Dan earned his Bachelor's degree in Chemistry from Queen's College and resided in Tabernacle, N.J. for many years prior to moving to Wilmington. He had a long career as a chemist, and innovative computer systems manager for several oil companies including Shell, Citco and Mobil (later ExxonMobil).
Dan enjoyed spending his free time working with high tech gadgets and computers, he also loved fine cars, especially his Porsche. He was a talented Do-it-Yourselfer, even later in life, and would often take things apart just to put them back together.
Although Dan didn't have a large extended family, he will be missed by many close friends who became family to him.
A graveside service will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at the Princeton Memorial Park, 403 Gordon Rd., Robbinsville, NJ 08691.
