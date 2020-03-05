Home

Peppler Funeral Home - Allentown
114 South Main Street
Allentown, NJ 08501
(609) 259-7391
Daniel Jonusz
Graveside service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
12:00 PM
Princeton Memorial Park
403 Gordon Rd
Robbinsville, NJ
Daniel Francis Jonusz

Daniel Francis Jonusz
Daniel F. Jonusz of Wilmington, Del. passed away Monday, March 2, 2020, at Wilmington Hospital in Delaware. He was 80.

Born in Long Island, N.Y., Dan earned his Bachelor's degree in Chemistry from Queen's College and resided in Tabernacle, N.J. for many years prior to moving to Wilmington. He had a long career as a chemist, and innovative computer systems manager for several oil companies including Shell, Citco and Mobil (later ExxonMobil). 

Dan enjoyed spending his free time working with high tech gadgets and computers, he also loved fine cars, especially his Porsche. He was a talented Do-it-Yourselfer, even later in life, and would often take things apart just to put them back together.

Although Dan didn't have a large extended family, he will be missed by many close friends who became family to him. 

A graveside service will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at the Princeton Memorial Park, 403 Gordon Rd., Robbinsville, NJ 08691.

Peppler Funeral Home,

Allentown

www.pepplerfh.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Mar. 5, 2020
