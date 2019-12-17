Home

Daniel J. Dittmar Obituary
Daniel J. Dittmar of Mount Laurel, N.J. passed away Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. He was 81.

Born and raised in Philadelphia, Pa., Dan had resided in Mount Laurel for the last 30 years. He served his country honorably in the United States Air Force. After his military service he worked as a mechanical engineer for Raytheon until his retirement in 1996.

Dan loved being outdoors and partaking in all sorts of outdoor activities, such as hiking, backpacking, kayaking, and biking. He also was a member of the Outdoor Club of South Jersey.

He was his grandchildren's biggest fan and could be heard rooting them on at all of their games and events.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Denise L. Dittmar. 

Dan is survived by his former wife, and lifelong companion, Barbara Dittmar; children, Daniel J. Dittmar (Aaron), Christine L. Ruble (John), and Michael C. Dittmar (Jennifer); brothers, John and Richard Dittmar; and grandchildren, Ryan and Drew Ruble, and Nicholas and Samantha Dittmar. He also leaves behind his cherished pup, Angel.

At the request of the family, services will be private.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Welfare Association of Voorhees, N.J. at support.awanj.org.

Mount Laurel Home for Funerals

mountlaurelfuneralhome.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Dec. 17, 2019
