Daniel P. Yelito passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, of natural causes.
Danny was born in Philadelphia on Nov. 27, 1953 to the late John and Clare (Klimkowski) Yelito of Vincentown/ Lumberton. He was a parishioner of Sacred Heart Church, and a graduate of Rancocas Valley Regional High School, Class of 1971, and Bordentown Military Institute.
Danny was known for his dedication to family, a love of history, a passion for greenhouse plants, a welcoming back door, and his overall gentle, caring heart.
He is survived by his stepdaughter, Andrea Marchewski of Henderson, Nev., a brother, John and his wife, Jeanne Yelito of Tabernacle, and a sister, Barbara and her spouse, Richard Buff, of Lake Worth, Florida. His extended family include nine nieces and nephews and nine grand nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Maryanne Kerber, formerly of Mount Holly.
Burial at Resurrection Cemetery in Bensalem, Pa. will be held at a later date.
The family requests that all contributions and donations be directed to the Alzheimer's Association in honor of his mother.
Perinchief Chapels,
Mount Holly
www.perinchief.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Jun. 30, 2020.