1/
Daniel Richard (Dick) Kifer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Daniel (Dick) Richard Kifer, 89, of Willingboro, NJ passed away Friday, October 9th, 2020 at home with family.

Daniel was born in Jeannette, Pennsylvania, in1931, to parents Daniel and Elizabeth Kifer. He graduated from Penn High School in 1950 and joined the Navy that same year, where he was trained as a communications technician. After his discharge, Daniel married Janet (Pignoli) in 1957. He continued to work in the telecommunications field, including starting his own company, Kifer Communications.

He enjoyed spending time with his family, going to the beach, camping, watching the Eagles and listening to old country music.

Daniel is survived by his wife, Janet, three sons, Barry (wife Alayne), Randal (wife Dawn), and Terry (wife Debbie), along with six grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. Daniel was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Bob and Bill, and his son Scott Kifer.

Family and friends may attend his viewing Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Goes-Scolieri Funeral Home located at 212 Levitt Parkway, Willingboro, NJ.

A Mass will be held 10:30 am at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 11 South Sunset Rd. Willingboro, NJ. Interment will be private at the convenience of his family.

Flowers are welcome or donations to Samaritan Hospice Care of South Jersey.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Burlington County Times on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Goes-Scolieri Funeral Home
212 Levitt Pkwy.
Willingboro, NJ 08046
(609) 871-1000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Goes-Scolieri Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved