Danielle Christina Mikulski-Alloway of Medford Lakes, N.J., passed away May 24, 2019. She was 50.
She entered into a peaceful world to be reunited with her dear father, Robert F. Mikulski.
She was an amazing and dedicated mother, daughter, sister, wife and friend. Danielle dedicated her life to her family, specifically her 10-year-old son, Cole, who was the light of her life. There was no greater joy for her than to be with him at his basketball games or on vacation.
She loved to sit on her back porch, and was always eager to try a new recipe. She was known for her kind heart, amazing sense of fun, and was a protective soul. Danielle loved everything Cinderella and her black lab Reva. She was especially proud of her adopted owl "Duster", the barn owl at the Woodford Cedar Run Wildlife Refuge.
In addition to being dedicated in her personal life, she was a paralegal for Crawshaw, Mayfield, Donnelly & Petrycki for six years before moving on to the Burlington Vicinage Superior Court. Danielle worked there for 18 years, working with the Trial Court Administration and most recently in the Family Division as the MESP Coordinator. Danielle earned her AA in 2012 and was pursuing her Bachelor of Arts degree at Rowan College.
She is survived by her husband, Robert B. Alloway, and her precious son, Cole of Medford Lakes, N.J. She was a loving sister to her brother, Robert K. Mikulski (Robin) of Medford Lakes. She was devoted to her nephews, Cade and Quinn, who she absolutely adored. She was a loving daughter to her heartbroken mother, Carol Mikulski of Southampton, N.J., and was preceded in death by her father, Robert F. Mikulski (2017). She was the loving daughter-in-law to Samuel and Judie Alloway of Barnegat Light, N.J., and Robert and Marianne Sharp of Oakton, Va.; sister-in-law to Jennifer Alloway of Marlton, N.J.; dear stepmother to Samantha Storck (Kevin) of Marlton, N.J., and Shelby (Derek) Rauch of Southampton, N.J.; and step grandmother to two adorable step grandsons, Samuel and Ryker of Southampton, N.J. She will be missed by her numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews, and friends. Danielle was proud of her entire family and loved them all very much.
Relatives and friend may greet the family from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the funeral Mass at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, June 1, at St. Mary of the Lakes RC Church, 40 Jackson Rd., Medford, N.J. Interment will be private.
Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be made in Danielle's name to the Woodford Cedar Run Wildlife Refuge, 4 Sawmill Rd., Medford, NJ 08055.
Mathis Funeral Home,
Medford
Published in Burlington County Times on May 29, 2019