Dante "Dan" Anselmo Mele passed away peacefully with his family by his side at his home in Delran, N.J. He was 90.
Dan loved fishing, his fig trees, and his garden. He worked for the Department of Defense for 34 years. He was in charge of radar systems for Navy jets and traveled around the world working on those systems. Most of all, Dan loved his family.
Dan was the beloved husband of Dolores (Cuva) for 68 years; the loving father of Dante (Eileen), Dennis (Sandra), Diane Troy (Lou), and Douglas (Theressa); dear Pop Pop of Eric (Katy), Nick (Jessica), Chris (Jessica), Greg (Ashley), Marissa, Tori, DJ, Dante, and Bella; Great Pop Pop of Quinn, Adeline, and baby Mele to be; and cherished brother of Vince (Christine) and Silvio (Ann). Dan is also survived by many nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends who will miss him tremendously.
Relatives and friends are invited to gather from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Monday, June 17, at Givnish of Cinnaminson, 1200 Rt. 130 North. His Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30 a.m. at Resurrection Parish, Church of the Holy Name site, 260 Conrow Road, Delran. Entombment will follow at Lakeview Memorial Park, Mausoleum by the Lake, Cinnaminson, N.J.
Published in Burlington County Times on June 16, 2019