Darlene MacCrindle passed away peacefully on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, with her loving family by her side. She was 73.
Upon graduation from Burlington City High School in 1964, she attended Rider University, where she obtained a Bachelor's degree in Business Education as well as a dual Master's degree in Education and School Administration. Even as a little girl, Darlene was teaching and leading, whether it was with her dolls lined up in her room playing school or with her friends. She was proud to be a teacher, department head and administrator at her alma mater and was employed by the Burlington City Board of Education from 1968-2003. Darlene was the foundation of integrity and high expectations, which made her an icon and created a lasting legacy at the school.
A dedicated daughter, mother, sister, niece, cousin, Nana and friend, Darlene embraced every moment with those she loved. Her energetic and supportive spirit were contagious to those around her. She knew and shared the importance of 'I love you' and found happiness in giving to others.
Darlene's timeless elegance and attention to detail were shown through her enjoyment of shopping, designing and exercising, but her greatest love was her family. She derived great pride in their accomplishments and would attend the many events and activities they were involved in. She always was their number one cheerleader. In times of trouble, her family and friends knew they never had to worry, because she would worry enough for everyone.
Her love and dedication to her family would emanate from her being. She treasured having the opportunity to help care for her grandchildren and was such an integral part of their lives. She was Nana and she took that role seriously. She would show pictures and tell stories of loved ones past and present because she understood the importance of legacy and tradition. We will miss her and honor her in our memories and actions every day.
Darlene is survived by her daughter, Kelly Fletcher (Russell Lollar); grandchildren, Chase, Brandon and Ryan; sister, Lorraine Moore; nephews, Bryan Moore (Leah Barrineau) and Craig Wilson (Melissa); nieces, Emma and Sophie Wilson; and many cousins.
Darlene was preceded in death by her loving parents, Kenneth and Frances Moore, and aunts and uncles, Oscar and Jane Tete, Thomas and Isabel Whiteside, Louis and Paulene Green and Dorothy "Dot" Marshall.
A visitation and celebration of life will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at Page Funeral Home, 302 E. Union Street, Burlington. Friday's visitation and service will be followed by a Christian burial at St. Mary's Churchyard, Burlington.
Published in Burlington County Times on Dec. 10, 2019