David A. Dennison, age 83, of Edgewater Park, passed away suddenly into God's loving and eternal care Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Camden.
Born in Delanco, he moved to Florence at age 5 and graduated from Florence Township High School and Mercer County Community College. Enlisting in the NJ Army National Guard at age 17 at the start of his junior year in high school, he continued his military service, retiring in 1990 as Lieutenant Colonel, US Army. He was a NJ real estate broker since 1988. He worked for the Township of Florence from 1994 until his retirement in 2013 as Welfare-Workfare Director, Housing Inspector, and finally as Recreation Director.
Married in 1964 to Patricia Ann Sexton, he was blessed with 43 years of marriage, three children, one grandson and two great-grandchildren. He enjoyed many things during his life, but none more than his family, Patsy's wonderful cooking and family dinners, and taking care of his beloved pets.
Son of the late Robert Earl and Grace (Randall) Dennison and husband of the late Patricia Ann Dennison, who died in January 2008, he was predeceased by sisters Lois Johnsen, Isabelle Massari, Audrey Phillips, and Marilyn (Mitzi) Jankowski.
David is survived by his loving children, Peggy (Brooks Garrison) of Moorestown, Amy of Edgewater Park, and David of Florence, and his loving grandson, Stephen David Cutts (Andrea) of Berkley, Mass., and 2 great grandchildren Grayson David Cutts and Reagan Alexandra Cutts. He is also survived by brothers, John (late Norma) of Burlington Township, and Richard of Florence; his sister-in-law Betsy Dennison of Florida, the Sexton in-laws and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Relatives and friends may attend a walk- through viewing with masks and social distancing protocols on Wednesday evening, November 18, 2020 from 3 to 5 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the DENNISON FUNERAL HOME, 214 W. Front Street, Florence. All are welcome to attend graveside services at 11 a.m. at Odd Fellows Cemetery, Burlington.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in David's memory may be made to the Animal Welfare Association in Voorhees (AWANJ.org
) or Friends of the Burlington County Animal Shelter (FriendsofBCAS.org
).
