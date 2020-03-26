Home

David A. Jago

David A. Jago Obituary
David A. Jago of Pennsburg, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, March 12, 2020. He was 54.

He is survived by his wife, Kimberly, daughters, Sophie and Emma; sisters, Vanessa, wife of Joseph Meredith, and Jennifer Jago; brother, Frank Jago and wife, Ruthann; and nieces and nephews.

Born in Princeton, N.J. on Feb. 24, 1966, he was the son of the late Rev. Dr. Frank Jago and Marjorie (McCoy) Jago.

David was a graduate of Rancocas Valley Regional High School and attended Boston University. He was a member of Kappa Kappa Psi at Boston University (a National Honorary Band Fraternity).

His passion for music extended into being part of a saxophone quartet playing at coffee houses on campus; and later in life he enjoyed playing with local bands, musicians, and colleagues.

David worked as a Sales Engineer within the Multi Media Technology Industry and was highly respected by his clients and colleagues. David's friends loved his kind, caring and thoughtful nature.

He was a British Car enthusiast and enjoyed partaking in the annual "America's British Reliability Run" through Ragtops and Roadsters in Perkasie.

A memorial service will be held at a later time.

Perinchief Chapels

Mt. Holly, N.J.
Published in Burlington County Times on Mar. 26, 2020
