|
|
David A. Jago of Pennsburg, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, March 12, 2020. He was 54.
He is survived by his wife, Kimberly, daughters, Sophie and Emma; sisters, Vanessa, wife of Joseph Meredith, and Jennifer Jago; brother, Frank Jago and wife, Ruthann; and nieces and nephews.
Born in Princeton, N.J. on Feb. 24, 1966, he was the son of the late Rev. Dr. Frank Jago and Marjorie (McCoy) Jago.
David was a graduate of Rancocas Valley Regional High School and attended Boston University. He was a member of Kappa Kappa Psi at Boston University (a National Honorary Band Fraternity).
His passion for music extended into being part of a saxophone quartet playing at coffee houses on campus; and later in life he enjoyed playing with local bands, musicians, and colleagues.
David worked as a Sales Engineer within the Multi Media Technology Industry and was highly respected by his clients and colleagues. David's friends loved his kind, caring and thoughtful nature.
He was a British Car enthusiast and enjoyed partaking in the annual "America's British Reliability Run" through Ragtops and Roadsters in Perkasie.
A memorial service will be held at a later time.
Perinchief Chapels
Mt. Holly, N.J.
Published in Burlington County Times on Mar. 26, 2020