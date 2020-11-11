David A. Kramarz, of Burlington Twp., passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at CareOne, Marlton. He was 62.



David graduated from St. Francis School of Nursing as a registered nurse and received his Bachelor's Degree in Nursing from Immaculata. He enjoyed helping others and loved his dogs.



He is survived by his father, Fred Wilson; sisters, Patricia and Linda; brother, Ed; several nieces and nephews.



Relatives and friends may attend his viewing on Friday, November 13 from 10 to 12 p.m. at Perinchief Chapels, 438 High St., Mt. Holly.



Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. at the funeral home.



Interment to follow at St. Hedwig Cemetery, Ewing.



