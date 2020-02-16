|
David A. Lazovitz, M.D. died at his home in Pompano Beach, Fla. on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, of complications from multiple myeloma. He was 74.
"Dr. Laz," as he was known by so many of his friends and patients, was born and raised in Philadelphia. He attended Overbrook High School, Temple University, and New York Medical College.
He practiced pediatric medicine in South Jersey for over 40 years, guiding scores of parents and children with wisdom, calm, and joy. He loved people, and he loved his job. Even after he retired, he happily offered advice to the children and grandchildren of friends and family. He was never too busy to check your child's ears or calm a worried parent.
Outside of medicine, David's passion was the theater. He loved acting in college productions at Temple and in regional theater with the Pineland Players in South Jersey. His encyclopedic knowledge of Broadway musicals was legendary, he listened to nothing other than the Broadway station in his car, and he loved squeezing in two shows in one New York day.
Dr. Laz also was a devoted and beloved husband, father, and grandfather. He spent his retirement happily celebrating each of his children's and grandchildren's accomplishments and attending all of their performances and special events. He also loved sharing his passion for Broadway with them and relished the chance to brag about all of their accomplishments to his friends.
Dr. Laz adored his family, but he shared his optimism and love of life with all those around him. Friends happily became like members of his family and enjoyed the "bravos" he sent their way, whether they were on stage or not.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Bertha Lazovitz, his brother, Stephen Lazovitz, and his grandson, Ryan Lazovitz.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Camille, of Pompano Beach, Fla.; his son, Andrew of Medford, N.J.; his daughter, Eve of New Orleans, La.; his daughter-in-law, Amy; and his three grandchildren, Michael, Sofia, and Ruby.
Two services will be held to celebrate his life. Family and friends are invited to a service at 2:45 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, at the Star of David Funeral Chapel in North Lauderdale, Fla. The following week, the family will welcome friends and relatives at the Givnish Funeral Home in Marlton, N.J. on Sunday, March 1 starting at 10 a.m. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory and in honor of his wife, Camille, can be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Chicago, IL 60601, or the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, P.O. Box 414238, Boston, MA 02241-4238.
Published in Burlington County Times on Feb. 16, 2020