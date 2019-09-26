Home

David A. Neal of Linwood, N.J., passed away Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at Shore Memorial Hospital. He was 56.

Born in Mt. Holly, N.J. on Dec., 4, 1962, and raised in Burlington Township, N.J., David resided in Linwood for the past 20 years.

Preceded in death by his parents, Alfred T. and Helen (Strzempa) Neal, David is survived by his children; daughter, Rhiannon; sons, Dawson and Stas; sisters, Susan McGrady and Kathleen Green; brother-in-law, Samuel Green; and nieces and nephews, Amanda and Kenneth McGrady and Rachel, Lauren, and Joshua Green.

David was employed with UPS with over 30 years of loyal service. He enjoyed sharing a good joke with customers and colleagues. He enjoyed fishing, Star Wars and was an avid Eagles fan. One of David's greatest joys was watching the Eagles win Super Bowl LII and attending their victory parade.

Relatives and friends are invited to visitation from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 at Middleton-Stroble and Zale Funeral Home, 304 Shore Road, Somers Point, NJ 08244. Interment will be held privately.

David was a man who did not enjoy formality, please feel free to wear your favorite Eagles attire. May the Force be with you.

Middleton-Stroble and Zale

Funeral Home

Somers Point, NJ

Published in Burlington County Times on Sept. 26, 2019
