Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003-3794
(856) 428-9442
Graveside service
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
11:30 AM
Crescent Memorial Park, (Sec. D)
Pennsauken, NJ
David A. Rubin of Lumberton, N.J. passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019.

He was the father of Joshua Rubin (Lisa); grandfather of Brooklyn Rubin and Dylan Rubin; son of Barbara and Joseph Rubin; and brother of Michael Howard Rubin, Mitchell Rubin and Earle Rubin (Ellen). He is also survived by nieces and a nephew.

David was the third generation owner of Ted Rubin and Son Plumbing and Heating in Lumberton.

Graveside services will be at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, at Crescent Memorial Park, (Sec. D), Pennsauken, N.J.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Colon Cancer Foundation online at www.coloncancerfoundation.org.Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.,

Cherry Hill, N.J.

www.plattmemorial.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Apr. 26, 2019
