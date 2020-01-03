|
David was the unofficial mayor of Beverly. And, of course, he devoured the Beverly Bee cover to cover. If he left town, he'd most likely be heading off for Varsaci's Farm or the Pines: Dave would bring the deer some pumpkins and just get back to nature. But he also brought a little bit of nature back to the town: he always had a garden in his backyard.
He screamed at the Phillies and the Eagles: "C'Mon!!!!" And added a few choice words if things were going bad on the field. David wasn't too strict as a dad. "Go ask your mother" was about as tough as he ever got. In his earlier years Dave was a gas station manager and he loved collecting everything from coins to bottles.
Just after high school he'd meet a pretty girl named Cindy. They'd share a 37-year marriage blessed by children, David (Casey) and Abby, and later by grandchildren, Alexis, Mackey, Frankey, Geno and Toni. He is survived by his close cousins, Gary, Michael and Billy, his aunt, MaryLou, many nieces and nephews, and his best friend, Bruce Entwistle. But, he might be missed most by Cholly the cat.
Come celebrate 64 great years from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, at Sweeney Funeral Home, Beverly, where there will be an 11 a.m. service. Interment will be in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Burlington.
Donations in lieu of flowers to A C of Beverly, 725 Broad St., Beverly, NJ 08010, will be appreciated.
