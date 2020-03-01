|
David Everett Brown Jr. of McBee, S.C. departed this life on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center. He was 61.
Born in Trenton, N.J., David was the son of David E. Brown Sr. and Carol J. Brown. He graduated from Burlington County Christian School, received an MBA & Bachelor's Computer Science degree at Francis Marion University. He was a Vietnam veteran, serving in the U.S. Navy for nine years and earning the rank of E5, Chief Petty Officer aboard the USS Saratoga. He also was employed in Civil Service at trash to steam plant on Fort Dix, N.J. He had several personal business ventures.
Left to cherish his memory are his parents of Bishopville, S.C.; his sons, David Everett Brown III (Jennifer) of Mechanicsville, Va. and Jason A. Brown (Chrissy) of McBee; siblings, Charles R.H. Brown of Newport, Pa., Harry J. Brown (Diane) of Bishopville, Vivian C. Bissett (Stephen) of Effingham, S.C., and Judith L. Brose of Columbus, N.J.; six grandchildren, Gage, Tyler, Jordan, Angeline, Taylor and Trace; and a special longtime friend and companion, Debbie Connelly.
A Celebration of David Everett Brown Jr.'s Life will be held from 12 to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 1, at his residence, 2133 Ashland Rd., McBee, SC 29101.
