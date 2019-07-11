|
|
David J. Mayo of Medford Lakes, N.J. passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 7, 2019, at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. He was 72.
Born in Skowhegan, Maine, David proudly served during the Vietnam War with the U.S. Navy. He was a Medford Lakes Emergency Squad volunteer for 24 years, and was a 9/11 volunteer first responder. He was a member of the Medford Lakes Colony Club and the Canoe Carnival for over 20 years. David also served as a crossing guard in Medford Lakes for the last nine years.
He is survived by his loving wife, Mary Margaret "Peggy" (Shannahan) Kantner; his two sons and daughters-in-law, Michael and Laura Kantner, and Chris and Diana Kantner; his sister, Roseanne Myers and her family; three grandchildren, Alyssa Mary, Claudia Megan, and Leila Paige; and his niece and nephew, Matthew and Kelly Ann Mayo, children of David's late brother, Richard.
Relatives and friends may greet the family from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 12, at the Mathis Funeral Home, 58 N. Main St., Medford, N.J. The viewing will continue from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, July 13, at the Cathedral of the Woods, 100 Stokes Rd., Medford Lakes, N.J., where his funeral service will begin at 10 a.m. Interment will be held at the convenience of the family in the Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Wrightstown, N.J.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in David's name to New England Village, 664 School St., Pembroke, MA 02359.
Mathis Funeral Home,
Medford
www.mathisfuneralhome.com
Published in Burlington County Times on July 11, 2019