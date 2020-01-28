|
David L. Kratz Jr. died Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at Allegria at the Fountains in Atco, N.J. He was 89.
Born Nov. 21, 1930 in Mount Ephraim, N.J., he was raised in Philadelphia. He raised his own family in Delran, N.J., spent his retirement years in Burlington, N.J., then most recently Atco, N.J.
As a boy he drove a car delivering newspapers (well before he was old enough), leading to his lifelong love of automobiles and driving them. He was very proud to have traveled by car to nearly every state in the country, as well as Canada.
His career spanned over four decades in the offset printing industry, where he was considered one of the premier image assemblers in the time before computers.
He was a loving father who enjoyed woodworking and building numerous play structures for his children through the years.
David enjoyed eating out often and vacationing, mostly by car, always taking the long way home.
His love of music included a talent for playing guitar and ukulele, and he had a beautiful singing voice ranging from church choir, barbershop quartet, and crooning standards.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Mary Jean (Younkin) Kratz, and is survived by his four children, Steve Kratz and his wife, Mary, Linda Hood and her husband, Rick, Laura Dutton and her husband, Dave, and John Kratz and his wife, April, and his grandchildren, Kim Ott, John Dutton, Abigail Kratz, and Kristy Kratz.
A celebration of his life will be from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at Sweeney Funeral Home, 337 Bridgeboro St., Riverside, N.J., where there will be a service at noon.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society at www.nationalmssociety.org/donate.
