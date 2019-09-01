|
David L. Stintsman Sr. of Pemberton passed away Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, at Samaritan Inpatient Hospice Center in Mount Holly. He was 60.
Born in Trenton, he was a resident of New Egypt and Mount Holly before moving to Pemberton 30 years ago.
Dave was a 1976 graduate of Pemberton High School. He was employed as the delivery manager for Harriett's Oil Service in Medford and also had worked for Belasco Petroleum in Cookstown and Crystal Oil in Pemberton. He also operated the Energy Saving Gas Station in Mount Holly and Dave's Getty in Pemberton.
Music was a big part of Dave's life and he played rhythm guitar and sang lead vocals for his bands, the Drink'n Holler Band and the Rainbow Creek Band. He also enjoyed boating, caring for his animals and, most of all, being with his family.
Dave was preceded in death by his parents, William Sr. and Dorothy (Engel) Stintsman, and by a brother, William Stintsman Jr.
He is survived by his loving wife, Teriann (Grant) Stintsman; a son, David Stintsman Jr. of Pemberton; a daughter, Kelli Evans and husband, Francis, of Browns Mills; a brother, George Stintsman and wife, Michelle, of Pemberton; three sisters, Dolores Stintson and husband, Richard, of Whiting, N.J., Katherine Cash and husband, William, of Little Egg Harbor and Susan Glovacz of Pensacola, Fla.; six grandchildren, Stephen Evans, Shawn Evans, Jaymi Evans, Sami Evans, Briyana Evans and Kain Evans; and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial gathering for Dave will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, at the Eden- Stanley American Legion Post 294, 39 Fort Dix Rd., Pemberton, NJ 08068.
