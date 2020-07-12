1/1
David Larue Fox
David Larue Fox of Springfield Township passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Atlantic City, N.J. He was 59.

Born in Berwick, Pa., David earned his Bachelor's in Mathematics from Bloomsburg University and his Master's in Education from LaSalle University. He served his country in the U.S. Air Force and Air Force Reserves for 26 years, serving in both Desert Shield and Desert Storm and retired as a Lieutenant Colonel.

David was a Captain for Delta Airlines, where he worked for over 30 years. His passion for flying took him all over the world.

David enjoyed reading history, visiting national parks, attending plays and musicals, and giving his family tours of aviation museums. He took great pride in making homemade ice cream. David loved baseball and visited different ballparks each year with his friends. The soundtrack of his life was the music of Bruce Springsteen. The VFW in Wrightstown and the F&AM in Bordentown counted him as a member.

The son of the late Ellen (Hess) Fox, he is survived by his wife, Linda (Freck) Fox; his son, Evan Fox; his daughter, Shannon Fox; his father, Ronald Fox; his sister, Annie Merritt (late Morgan Merritt); his brother and sister-in-law, Stephen and Linda Fox; and nephews, Zachary Merritt and Jacob, Benjamin, and Matthew Fox. He is also survived by his sister-in- law and her husband, Sharon & Paul Tootell; nephews, Sean and Seth Tootell; and his mother- in-law, Virginia Freck (late Stanley Freck).

Relatives and friends are invited to visit with the family from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 13, at the Perinchief Chapels, 438 High St., Mount Holly, N.J., where a prayer service will begin at 8 p.m. Burial with military honors at Washington Crossing National Cemetery in Newtown, Pa. will be private.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) at www.jdrf.org.

Perinchief Chapels,

Mount Holly

www.perinchief.com

Published in Burlington County Times on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Perinchief Chapels
438 High Street
Mt. Holly, NJ 08060
(609) 267-0399
