David M. New of Tabernacle, N.J. passed on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. He was 76.
He was the beloved husband of 44 years to Colette A. New.
Born in 1944 in Mount Holly to the late Emma E. (Beaumont) and David W. New of Tabernacle, David grew up on his grandparents' farm in Tabernacle with the rest of his family. As a young man, he eventually went to work at GTE in Mount Laurel for 24 years. Following that he drove the school bus for Mount Laurel, and took students to Shawnee as well as to sports events for Holy Cross. From there David eventually secured a job with the County, working as a Security Guard for the Burlington County Court Building, and then on to serve as an officer of Weights and Measures, from which he retired in 2014.
David was a kind and loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend to many. He had a great sense of humor and a winning smile. Cooking was his specialty and there wasn't a recipe that he couldn't replicate or a dish that he couldn't create that wasn't delicious! David enjoyed hunting and fishing, and was a mate for several boats at Barnegat Light over the years. He also relished spending his time with his family on the Outer Banks every summer for almost 50 years. He loved the outdoors and never missed a new bird on the lawn or a deer track in the yard. Making sure there were flowers planted every season and growing his vegetable garden occupied David as well.
David is survived by his wife, Colette, his sons, David L. (Kim) and children Parker D. and Kyleigh M., and Joseph W. (Joanna Radomicki) and children Emma J., Christopher (Ace Radomicki), and Colton J., all of Tabernacle. He is survived by his sister, Jeanette N. Gasiorowski and the late Frank Gasiorowski of Corpus Christi, Texas and their sons Kevin F. (Kim) of Tabernacle, Brian D. (Laura) of Corpus Christi, Texas, Todd M. (Rebecca) of Lake Jackson, Texas, and Scott J. (Adrienne) of Corpus Christi, Texas. David is also survived and loved by many cousins, nieces, nephews, six sisters-in law and two brothers-in-law, extended family, and countless friends.
Friends and relatives are invited to visit with the family from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, at Perinchief Chapels, 438 High St., Mount Holly, NJ 08060, where a service for David will follow the visitation at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in David's name to MD Anderson Cancer Center at www.gifts.mdanderson.org
, or the center of your choice for breast cancer research.
Perinchief Chapels,
Mount Hollywww.perinchief.com