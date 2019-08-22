|
David Michael Reves passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019 at his home in Mount Laurel, N.J. He was 60.
David was born April 1, 1959 in Youngstown, Ohio to the late John "Whitey" Reves and the late Eva Jankovich Reves. David was a 1977 graduate of Struthers High School, Struthers, Ohio, and a 1981 graduate of Youngstown State University, where he graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering. David received his Master's degree in Civil Engineering from Villanova in Philadelphia, Pa.
For the last 31 years, David has worked as an engineer and manager for the American Water Company in New Jersey.
He enjoyed riding his bike and was very active in the Bike-a-Thon for many years, having participated in over 30 rides as well as on the planning committee. In addition to riding his bike, David enjoyed golfing, fishing, spending time with friends and family, and watching the Cleveland Cavaliers. He was particularly proud of the hole-in-one he made in 2011 at the Ramblewood Country Club, Mount Laurel.
He leaves to treasure his memory: his sister, Donna Lynn Reves of Struthers, Ohio; cousins, Jeff and Maria Jankovich of Gaithersburg, Md. and their two daughters, Alexandra and Petra (God Daughter) who affectionately called him "Kum David," Allison Jankovich of Springfield, Va. and Connie Jankovich of Mercer, Pa.; and an aunt, Rose Jankovich of Hermitage, Pa. David also leaves behind several beloved friends including Julie Edwards and her son, Michael, of Phoenix, Ariz., John Young, Gary Naumick, and Clair Gwin and family, all of New Jersey, many of whom have been instrumental during this difficult time.
David was preceded in death by his parents, an aunt, Catherine Jankovich, an uncle, Sam Jankovich, and cousin, Dr. Peter Jankovich.
David was the best brother a sister could ever have. He was very giving and was always willing to help out without expecting anything in return. He will be greatly missed and always loved. I know you are in Heaven now with Mom and Dad and watching over me.
Per David's wishes, there will be no calling hours or memorial services. David will be cremated and lovingly set to rest next to his mother and father in St. John's Cemetery, Lowellville, Ohio. A celebration of his life is being planned in New Jersey.
Donations in David's name may be made to the .
