Well, 2020 continues to be an unmitigated disaster. Our beloved "Pop-Dave" has cast off his last line.
David P. Hunter of St. Pete Beach, Fla. and Beach Haven, N.J., formerly of Newtown, Pa. and Moorestown, N.J., passed away with family and friends by his side on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020. He was 75.
David was born June 11, 1945 in the Brooklyn Naval Yard, grew up in the Lehigh Valley area of Pennsylvania, graduated from Ursinus College and received his Master's in Healthcare Administration from the University of Pittsburgh Graduate School of Public Health.
David was a legend in healthcare. As the son of two nurses, he began as a nursing home orderly, became a hospital CEO (Nicholas H. Noyes in Dansville, N.Y. and Burlington County Memorial Hospital in Mount Holly, N.J.), was COO of Voluntary Hospitals of America, the largest national network of non-profit hospitals in the U.S., and was CEO of VHA Supply, a national group purchasing organization before founding The Hunter Group - the premier healthcare turnaround firm of the late-'80s, '90s and early 2000s. There is no denying the impact The Hunter Group had on healthcare, focusing on turnarounds, mergers, healthcare system development and performance improvement. Fortunately, in January of 2020, David was able to join many of his colleagues for a Hunter Group reunion.
David was featured in numerous articles including the cover of the New York Times business section "Bitter Pills for Ailing Hospitals" (10/31/1999). He also was selected as #23 on Modern Healthcare's inaugural list of the Most Powerful People in Healthcare (8/26/2002). From his days of teaching hospital administration at Duke University in the mid-'70s to his recent affiliation with his alma mater, the University of Pittsburgh Graduate School of Public Health (where there is an endowed scholarship in his name), David never stopped mentoring leaders in healthcare. There are generations of healthcare executives that have benefited from David's insight, wit and friendship.
And while he was a force in the healthcare industry, his "work hard, play harder" mentality made him a larger than life personality. He had a love of the water, beginning with his early days of fishing in a little boat on the Susquehanna River. He graduated to sailing on the Chesapeake Bay, to running his own fishing boats along the Jersey Shore and Boca Ciega Bay in St. Pete Beach...even earning his U.S. Coast Guard Captain's License. He was an avid fisherman and taught multiple generations to fish, often talking first timers into kissing their first fish caught or biting the heads off shrimp.
David was a father and grandfather to people that extended well beyond his actual family. His generosity knew no bounds, and if you met him, he likely bought you a beer at Ott's, Buckalew's, The Temperance House, The Black Whale, The Wharf or one of many other bars he loved. There are many bartenders that will miss him (and his large tips)!
David was fortunate to be able to take incredible trips with friends and family. He and Mary visited many countries and enjoyed different cultures and pubs the world over. The fishing trips he took with his sons and friends all over the east coast, Florida and Costa Rica made for great stories and memories. And the fishing trips he enjoyed with his grandsons to Key West, Boca Grande and other Florida fishing spots, created bonds that will last for generations, and since Pop-Dave's rule was that none of those tales can be shared with their parents, many of us will never know the mischief wrought.
David is survived by his loving wife, Mary (Roberts), who was at his side for 46 years including the last few months as he fought pancreatic cancer; his five sons: Perry 'Rip' Warren (Liz), Edward 'Ned' Hunter (Patti), Seth Warren (Maureen), Josh Warren (Kathleen) and Eli Hunter (Roberta); his grandchildren: Charles Warren (Kathryn), Molly Dobkin (Greg), Becca and Anna Belle Warren, Paden and Meredith Hunter, Hunter, Christian and Quinn Warren, Olivia, Ben and Lily Warren, Kait and Colin Sullivan; and Charly Hunter... and many, many friends that were also family including David and Karen Brock and family, Jan, Karl and Kyle Larsson, David Gillon, and so many more.
David was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Dorothy Hunter, and his grandson, Peter Warren.
We mourn a man that was larger than life and we'll "have to go on with our party without him." But since the pandemic is preventing us from having a party that is worthy of his memory, we plan to have a big celebration at a later date. Until that time, since it's five o'clock somewhere, hoist a drink with your friends and family in his honor.
Donations in David's memory may made be to: A Love for Life (funds pancreatic research in partnership with Abramson Cancer Center at The University of Pennsylvania), 117 N. Lincoln Ave., Newtown, PA 18940, or aloveforlife.us
; Hunter Group Health Policy and Management Student Scholarship Award (scholarship David created - please use code DHUNT), University of Pittsburgh PAE, 107 Park Plaza, 128 North Craig St., Pittsburgh, PA 15260, or giveto.pitt.edu
; or to Riverview Health Foundation (hospital where he received care near end-of-life and his son Seth is CEO), 395 Westfield Rd., Noblesville IN 46060, or riverview.org/foundation
