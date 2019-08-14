|
David Paul Warner Jr. of Vincentown passed away tragically while on his motorcycle, doing what he loved. He was 56.
Dave is survived by his loving wife, Linda (Lavan); his daughters, Megan and Melissa; his brother, Steven; as well as a host of many loving aunts and uncles, and cherished friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Karen L. Culbertson and David Paul Warner Sr.
On April 13, 1996, he married Linda. On April 21, 2000 and Sept. 27, 2005, respectively, they welcomed two beautiful daughters, Megan and Melissa, who were the most important people in his life.
He enjoyed his Sunday motorcycle rides through the Pine Barrens, listening to music on the back patio, fishing with the girls, and spending time with his faithful canine pal, Bruno.
Dave started his career as a policeman in Southampton before moving on to Pemberton and eventually Medford Lakes, from where he retired. He was a past member of the Vincent Fire Company, achieving the rank of Chief. He was a member of Holy Eucharist Church and Medford Lodge #178 F.&A.M. Dave was a longtime Vincentown native, spending 52 years in his home.
He never let things bother him, was always willing to lend a helping hand, or an ear to listen. He will be sorely missed by those his life has touched.
A viewing will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, with a funeral service at 12 p.m., all at the Lechner Funeral Home, 24 N. Main St., Medford, NJ 08055. Interment will follow.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorial contributions in Dave's name may be made to the Vincent Fire Co., 16 Race St., Southampton, NJ 08088.
Lechner Funeral Home,
Medford
www.lechnerfuneralhome.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Aug. 14, 2019