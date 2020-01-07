|
David R. Ryan of Mount Laurel passed away Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020.
A native of Lafayette, Indiana, he was a resident of Pemberton Township from 1976 until 1999, when he moved to Rancocas Woods, Mount Laurel.
David was a retired cement truck driver for the Vineland Group. He was a member of the Mount Holly Moose and the Eden-Stanley American Legion Post # 294, Pemberton.
He was the proud owner of a 1957 Chevrolet and loved NASCAR, car shows and sports.
David was the beloved husband of Anna Mae (Gsell); step father of Harold Potts and Kenneth Potts; brother of Christine Ryan; grandfather of four and great grandfather of six.
Graveside services will held at 11 a.m. Thursday morning, at the Vincentown Baptist Cemetery, Landing Road, Vincentown.
The Lankenau Funeral Home,
57 Main Street
Vincentown, Southampton
Stephen Lankenau, Director
Published in Burlington County Times on Jan. 7, 2020