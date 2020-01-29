|
|
David Thomas Cooper passed away peacefully on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, with his loved ones by his side. He was 68.
Dave leaves his wife, Michele (DuBois) Cooper; his sister, Ginny Cooper and her daughter, Stephanie (Chamberlain) Rotter; his son, Tim Cooper and spouse, Emory Ship; his daughter, Erin (Cooper) Bittenbender and spouse, Carl Bittenbender; his four loving grandchildren, Teio, Avery, Skye and Gavin; and many lifelong friends.
Dave was born and raised in Mount Holly, N.J. and moved to the Florida Keys with his wife, Michele, where they lived until his retirement. Dave and Michele returned to Mount Holly in 2019 with the hopes of enjoying his retirement closer to his family.
Dave's lifelong loves were his family, friends, fishing, the Grateful Dead and the Philadelphia Eagles. He was a proud and gentle man who never held a grudge and loved unconditionally.
He will be missed by many but never forgotten.
Friends may visit with the family from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Saturday, at the Perinchief Chapels, 438 High St., Mount Holly.
Should friends desire, contributions in Dave's honor can be made to MOTE Marine Laboratory & Aquarium online at mote.org/support/memorials-tributes.
Perinchief Chapels,
Mount Holly
www.perinchief.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Jan. 29, 2020