Burlington County Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Perinchief Chapels
438 High Street
Mt. Holly, NJ 08060
(609) 267-0399
Resources
More Obituaries for David Cooper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Thomas Cooper

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Thomas Cooper Obituary
David Thomas Cooper passed away peacefully on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, with his loved ones by his side. He was 68.

Dave leaves his wife, Michele (DuBois) Cooper; his sister, Ginny Cooper and her daughter, Stephanie (Chamberlain) Rotter; his son, Tim Cooper and spouse, Emory Ship; his daughter, Erin (Cooper) Bittenbender and spouse, Carl Bittenbender; his four loving grandchildren, Teio, Avery, Skye and Gavin; and many lifelong friends.

Dave was born and raised in Mount Holly, N.J. and moved to the Florida Keys with his wife, Michele, where they lived until his retirement. Dave and Michele returned to Mount Holly in 2019 with the hopes of enjoying his retirement closer to his family.

Dave's lifelong loves were his family, friends, fishing, the Grateful Dead and the Philadelphia Eagles. He was a proud and gentle man who never held a grudge and loved unconditionally.

He will be missed by many but never forgotten.

Friends may visit with the family from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Saturday, at the Perinchief Chapels, 438 High St., Mount Holly.

Should friends desire, contributions in Dave's honor can be made to MOTE Marine Laboratory & Aquarium online at mote.org/support/memorials-tributes.

Perinchief Chapels,

Mount Holly

www.perinchief.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Perinchief Chapels
Download Now