Dawn M. McKeon passed away peacefully Aug. 16, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was 55.Born in Riverside, Dawn was a longtime area resident of Delran. She enjoyed spending time with her grandson, fishing, motorcycles, going to Philadelphia Phillies games, and mostly flowers, being employed as a sales clerk for Jim's Lawn and Garden Center, Delran.Beloved daughter of Jean V. McKeon (Yankowski) and the late John H. McKeon Jr.Devoted mother of Nicole M. Jimenez and husband Donato III.Dear sister of Carl Sarlo (Charlotte), John McKeon III (Christina) and Alicia DiBerardo (Sal). Loving grandmother of Donato IV and future granddaughter Gemma.Also survived by several nieces and nephews.Relatives and friends may pay respects to the family Monday evening from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Chadwick Memorial Home, 154 Webster St., Riverside, NJ. Service to follow at 8 pm.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Samaritan Hospice, 3906 Church Rd., Mt. Laurel, NJ 08054.Chadwick Memorial Home