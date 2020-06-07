Deaconess Odears V. Smith, Emeritus, of Moorestown, N.J. passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 4, 2020, with family at her side.
A private funeral service is for immediate family members only. Interment will be in Lakeview Memorial Park, Cinnaminson, N.J.
T. L. Hutton Family and Friends Funeral Services, Burlington
Published in Burlington County Times on Jun. 7, 2020.