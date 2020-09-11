Mrs. Debbie A. Dorrell passed away Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, at her home. She was 61.
She was the loving wife of Robert L. Dorrell, to whom she was married for 35 years. Mr. and Mrs. Dorrell met on the Monroe Township First-Aid Squad in 1985.
Born Feb. 20, 1959 in Neptune, N.J., she was the daughter of the late Willie P. (Buitenhuis) and Leonardus H. LeBrun.
Mrs. Dorrell was a graduate of Monroe Township High School, Class of 1977. She graduated with a degree in Nursing from the Medical Center at Princeton's School of Nursing. She went on to work as a nurse at Princeton Medical Center and various nursing homes. Mrs. Dorrell volunteered with the Monroe Township First-Aid Squad with her husband.
She enjoyed sewing and collecting gnomes.
She dearly loved her son, Robert D. Dorrell, and her husband, as well as her beloved dachshunds.
In addition to her husband and son, she is survived by her sister, Marcia Stout, and her brothers, Leonardus LeBrun and Alfred LeBrun.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, Md., with Rev. Michael J. Jendrek as officiant. The family will receive friends immediately following services on Sunday at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation at jdrf.org
, or to the Dachshund Rescue of Bucks County and New Jersey, DRBC, 181 Gilbert Dr., Morrisville, PA 19067, please make checks payable to DRBC.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at the funeral home's web site below.
Stauffer Funeral Home,
Frederick, Md.staufferfuneralhome.com