1/1
Debbie A. Dorrell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Debbie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mrs. Debbie A. Dorrell passed away Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, at her home. She was 61.

She was the loving wife of Robert L. Dorrell, to whom she was married for 35 years. Mr. and Mrs. Dorrell met on the Monroe Township First-Aid Squad in 1985.

Born Feb. 20, 1959 in Neptune, N.J., she was the daughter of the late Willie P. (Buitenhuis) and Leonardus H. LeBrun.

Mrs. Dorrell was a graduate of Monroe Township High School, Class of 1977. She graduated with a degree in Nursing from the Medical Center at Princeton's School of Nursing. She went on to work as a nurse at Princeton Medical Center and various nursing homes. Mrs. Dorrell volunteered with the Monroe Township First-Aid Squad with her husband.

She enjoyed sewing and collecting gnomes.

She dearly loved her son, Robert D. Dorrell, and her husband, as well as her beloved dachshunds.

In addition to her husband and son, she is survived by her sister, Marcia Stout, and her brothers, Leonardus LeBrun and Alfred LeBrun.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, Md., with Rev. Michael J. Jendrek as officiant. The family will receive friends immediately following services on Sunday at the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation at jdrf.org, or to the Dachshund Rescue of Bucks County and New Jersey, DRBC, 181 Gilbert Dr., Morrisville, PA 19067, please make checks payable to DRBC.

Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at the funeral home's web site below.

Stauffer Funeral Home,

Frederick, Md.

staufferfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Burlington County Times on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Visitation
Stauffer Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
13
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Stauffer Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Stauffer Funeral Home
1621 Opossumtown Pike
Frederick, MD 21702
(301) 663-1690
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Stauffer Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved