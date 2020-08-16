She liked beaches, coffee and cats: her coffee, French Vanilla, her cats, Siamese and her beach was Seaside Heights where she'd be checking out sunsets with an ocean view.



Behind the stove she was a master: Eggplant Parm, bread crumb fish and Pasta Fazul. And she did a little travelling: Niagara Falls, Florida, Maine and West Virginia. She was a relaxed mom till she wasn't and then you'd have to duck a shoe, but she raised quality kids. If her T.V. was on she'd be watching some Law and Order or her favorite, Johnny Depp.



She is survived by her sons: Ernest Wyatt, John Wyatt, and Scott Jeffery; grandchildren: Lawrence Wyatt, Gianna Wyatt, and Nathan Wyatt; siblings: Kenneth Johansen, Nancy Colona, and Ronald Johansen; along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was predeceased by her brother, John Johansen.



Come celebrate 66 great years Thursday 10-11 a.m., at Sweeney Funeral Home, Beverly N.J., where there will be a service at 11 a.m. Interment Brig. William C Doyle Veterans Cemetery, Wrightstown NJ.



Sweeney Funeral Home



Riverside, N.J.



