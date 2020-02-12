Home

Peppler Funeral Home - Bordentown
122 Crosswicks Street
Bordentown, NJ 08505
(609) 298-1333
Deborah Stanton
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
American Legion
601 Broad St
Florence, NJ
View Map
Deborah K. Stanton

Deborah K. Stanton Obituary
Deborah K. Stanton, 61, passed away at home on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020 with her family by her side.

She was born June 11, 1958, in Oil City, Pa. She was a 1976 graduate of Bordentown Regional High School. She lived in Fieldsboro prior to moving to Florence 15 years ago.

Debbie worked for Ocean Spray in Bordentown for over 30 years and later for LiDestri Foods in Pennsauken.

Debbie lived life to the fullest through the love of her children and grandchildren. Her family was most important to her and she will be deeply missed.

Debbie is survived by her mother Patricia L. Hartmann (Guthrie); her children, Laura Threapleton and husband Richard, Charles Stanton and wife Jellebien, Kristin Hughes and husband Christopher. Her brothers and sisters, John Testa (Terry), Joseph DeArmitt (April), Linda Kramer (Wes), Christopher DeArmitt (Khristie) and brothers-in-law, Bruce Stanton and Todd Herington. Grandchildren, Kayla, Gabriella, Annabella, Cayden and Isabella and many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.

She is preceded in death by her father, Joseph "Fritz" DeArmitt Sr. and her sisters, Diann Herington and Vicki Stanton.

A celebration of life for Deborah will be held at the American Legion, 601 Broad St., Florence, NJ on Saturday February 22 from 4-8. The family wishes to thank Bayada Home Health Care and in lieu of flowers donations may be given in Debbie's honor to Bayada Home Health Care, 503A Birchfield Dr., Mt. Laurel Township, NJ 08054.

~There will never be a day when we don't think of you~

Peppler Funeral Home

Bordentown, N.J.
Published in Burlington County Times on Feb. 12, 2020
