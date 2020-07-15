Deborah L. (McCloskey) Pedrick of Moorestown, N.J. passed away peacefully from cancer while surrounded by her family on Saturday, July 11, 2020. She was 65.Deborah was born to Mary (Bryson) and the late George S. McCloskey on Oct. 26, 1954 in Riverside, N.J. She was a graduate of Holy Cross High School, Class of 1972. She attended Immaculata College and received her undergraduate degree in Sociology in 1976. She received a Master's degree in Holocaust/Genocide Studies from Richard Stockton College of New Jersey in 2004 and a Master's degree in Social Work (MSW) from Rutgers University in 2013.In 1976, Deborah became employed by the Burlington County Board of Social Services. She retired from there after over 44 years of service. She began as a case worker and advanced through a series of progressively responsible supervisory and administrative positions, including the county's Adult Protection Services program (APS).Her most cherished moments were from those spent with family and friends. She especially enjoyed cooking, baking and hosting holiday gatherings. Thanksgiving and a Polish Christmas Eve (Wigilia) were her favorites.Deborah was deeply devoted to her family. She is survived by her loving husband and best friend of 43 years, William, and her devoted son, Matthew (Rebekah). Deborah is also survived by her mother, Mary McCloskey, and her brothers, Michael McCloskey (Cindy) and Peter McCloskey. She was the aunt to Megan Stachura (Mark), Michael McCloskey, Sarah Wilson (Vincent), Joshua McCloskey, James Cappola, Kristin McHugh (David), Loren Pedrick, and Ryan and Sean Milligan, and is also survived by many other loving relatives and friends.In addition to family, her co-workers, and especially her APS colleagues at the Board of Social Services were wonderful sources of inspiration, support, humor, compassion and caring during her career and illness.Relatives and friends are invited to visit with the family from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday evening, July 15, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday morning, July 16, at the Chadwick Memorial Home, 154 Webster St., Riverside. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, at Resurrection Parish, Holy Name Church, 260 Conrow Rd., Delran, NJ 08075.Chadwick Memorial Home,Riverside