Deborah "Debbie" Lynne Barrows, beloved mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, wife and friend passed away into God's loving embrace March 25, 2020 at Virtual Hospital, Mt. Holly, N.J. She was 61.
Debbie was born in York, Pa. to Barbara McCleaf and the late Donald B. McCleaf Jr.
She is survived by her mother, Barbara McCleaf, son, Andrew Cox, daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer and Timothy Cole, two grandchildren, Arianna and Timothy, brother and sister-in-law, Ian and Karen McCleaf, sister and brother in law, Lori and Wesley Mears, husband, Mark A. Barrows, step-daughter, Rebecca Barrows and many nieces, nephews and extended family.
Debbie faithfully served her country in a variety of organizations such as; the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Defense Intelligence Agency, (Wash DC), Military Intelligence, (Panama) and Tripler Army Medical Center, (Hawaii). She concluded her career retiring from Federal Service as a Marketing Specialist at the Communications Electronics Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, MD.
Debbie graduated with a Masters' of Arts Degree from Fairleigh Dickinson University. She had a successful second career in Education. She served as an Adjunct Faculty Member for Rowan College at Burlington County, teaching English as a Second language and as a substitute teacher with Source-for-Teachers.
Debbie was an active Christian sharing her faith with all she met. She freely volunteered her time on mission trips and other Christian events. She loved people and make everyone feel like a life-long friend. She enjoyed a variety of athletic activities such as (but not limited to); softball, swimming, jogging and long walks. She was an avid reader, talented writer, poet and true Eagles fan. Her greatest pride and joy, however, were her children, grandchildren, many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family requests contributions in her memory be made to https://caraspurpose.com.
Perinchief Chapels
Mt. Holly, Pa.
Published in Burlington County Times on Mar. 29, 2020