1/
Debra D. Pingitor
Debra D. Pingitor
Debra D. Pingitor, age 77, of Wrightstown passed away Wednesday, December 2 at Powerback Rehab in Moorestown.
Funeral services will be on Sunday, December 6 at 5:00 PM at the Tilghman Funeral Home, 52 Main Street, New Egypt, 08533. Calling hours will be from 3:00 to 5:00 PM at the funeral home. Due to Covid-19, facial coverings and social distancing are required with a maximum of 25 people inside the funeral home at a time.

Published in Burlington County Times from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Tilghman Funeral Home - New Egypt
52 Main Street
New Egypt, NJ 08533
(609) 758-8500
