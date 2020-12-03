Debra D. Pingitor

Debra D. Pingitor, age 77, of Wrightstown passed away Wednesday, December 2 at Powerback Rehab in Moorestown.

Funeral services will be on Sunday, December 6 at 5:00 PM at the Tilghman Funeral Home, 52 Main Street, New Egypt, 08533. Calling hours will be from 3:00 to 5:00 PM at the funeral home. Due to Covid-19, facial coverings and social distancing are required with a maximum of 25 people inside the funeral home at a time.



