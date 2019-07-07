Home

More Obituaries for DEIRDRE KEIFT
DEIRDRE ANN REESE KEIFT

DEIRDRE ANN REESE KEIFT Obituary
Deirdre Ann Reese Kieft formerly of Burlington County passed away Monday, June 24, 2019 in Castle Rock, Colo.

Born Aug. 29, 1953, she was the daughter of Alice Johnston Reese and Robert Beaumont Reese of Westampton, and attended Sacred Heart Catholic School and Rancocas Valley Regional High School.

She is survived by her husband, Robert Kieft; children, Charles, Maura, and Liam; sister, Jolee Reese Greenberg of Morristown; and brother, Bobby Reese of Westampton.

Services were held Saturday, June 29, at Olinger Andrews Caldwell Gibson Chapel in Castle Rock.

Published in Burlington County Times on July 7, 2019
