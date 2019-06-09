|
Della McGonigle of Trevose, Pa., passed away Monday, June 3, 2019, at Virtua Memorial in Mount Holly N.J. She was 86.
Della loved to travel with her husband, Robert; their favorite thing to do was go camping and RVing together. Della was also a member of the Red Hat Ladies.
Della is survived by her loving husband, her two sons, and her daughter, as well as numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Services for Della will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.
