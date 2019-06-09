Home

Della McGonigle Obituary
Della McGonigle of Trevose, Pa., passed away Monday, June 3, 2019, at Virtua Memorial in Mount Holly N.J. She was 86.

Della loved to travel with her husband, Robert; their favorite thing to do was go camping and RVing together. Della was also a member of the Red Hat Ladies.

Della is survived by her loving husband, her two sons, and her daughter, as well as numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Services for Della will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

Perinchief Chapels,

Mount Holly

www.perinchief.com
Published in Burlington County Times on June 9, 2019
