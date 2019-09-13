Home

Sweeney Funeral Home
Bridgeboro & Walsh
Riverside, NJ 08075
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Sweeney Funeral Home
Bridgeboro & Walsh
Riverside, NJ 08075
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:30 AM
Jesus, the Good Shepherd Parish, St Peter's Church
Riverside, NJ
More Obituaries for Della Pestridge
Della Pestridge

Della Pestridge


1931 - 2019
Della Pestridge Obituary
Della Pestridge passed away Monday, Sept. 9, 2019.

Della was born in Lynchburg, Va. on July 20 1931. Her parents were Catherine and Alec Barton, and she was the oldest of five children. When she was 16, Della moved to Delanco, N.J.

Della was the mother of four children, Brenda (Joe), Donna (David), the late Raymond (Joanne), and Stephen (Susan). She was a grandmother of 12 and a great grandmother of 11. She is also survived by her siblings, Monsignor Raymond Barton and Therese Bayse.

She worked at Delanco Market for 19 years and 17 years at Delanco Walnut School as a cashier. She retired when she was 84.

Della was very active at St. Peter's Church. She taught the RCIA for 25 years was active in the Church Prayer Network.

Come celebrate 87 great years from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, at Sweeney Funeral Home, Riverside, N.J. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, at Jesus, the Good Shepherd Parish, St Peter's Church, Riverside, N.J. Interment will be in St. Peter's Cemetery.

Sweeney Funeral Home,

Riverside

www.sweeneyfamilyroom.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Sept. 13, 2019
