Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Denise DeNapoli
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Denise A. DeNapoli

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Denise A. DeNapoli Obituary
Denise A. DeNapoli of Mount Laurel passed away Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. She was 56.

She was born to the late Thomas J. and Grace M. (Klemer) DeNapoli in Mount Holly, N.J. Denise graduated from Delran High School, Class of 1981.

A Celebration of Life will be announced and held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Friends of the Burlington County Animal Shelter.

To see Denise's tribute page, please visit the funeral home's web site below.

Inglesby & Sons Funeral Home,

Pennsauken, N.J.

www.inglesbyfuneralhome.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Denise's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.