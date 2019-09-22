|
Denise A. DeNapoli of Mount Laurel passed away Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. She was 56.
She was born to the late Thomas J. and Grace M. (Klemer) DeNapoli in Mount Holly, N.J. Denise graduated from Delran High School, Class of 1981.
A Celebration of Life will be announced and held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Friends of the Burlington County Animal Shelter.
Published in Burlington County Times on Sept. 22, 2019