Denise M. Shemelia
Denise M Shemelia, of Pemberton, passed away peacefully on October 1, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was 54.

Daughter of the late Russell and Bonnie Shemelia.

Best known for her smile and calming compassion she will be greatly missed and celebrated by every life she touched. To know Denise was to love her. She knew kitchen tables were magical places in which any problem could be solved and that a good drive with the windows down or dancing in the kitchen makes everything better.

Denise was a treasured member of the Pemberton Township School District family for the past 15 years. She touched the lives of hundreds of Pemberton staff members in her role as Benefits Coordinator in the Human Resources Department. Known for her kind, compassionate manner, as well as her extensive knowledge of the complex world of employee benefits, Denise assisted all employees with care and thoughtfulness. Her passion for her work was evident every day, as she continually supported the needs of others—a role she both enjoyed and excelled in.

Her last days were full of love, warm wishes, and quiet laughter at memories with family and friends. Denise's love lives on in the hearts of those she held close to her own; her children, Desiree and John Macey Jr, brother Pete (Michelle) Shemelia, and nephews, Anthony and Andrew Shemelia, as well as many close relatives, and the best friends a girl could ask for.

Join us in honoring Denise on Wednesday, October 7th from 5:30 to 7:30pm at Perinchief Chapels 438 High St, Mt Holly, NJ 08060.

In Lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to:

The Russell Shemelia Scholarship Fund

4 Antis St

Pemberton, NJ 08068

Perinchief Chapels

Mt. Holly, NJ

Published in Burlington County Times on Oct. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Perinchief Chapels
438 High Street
Mt. Holly, NJ 08060
(609) 267-0399
