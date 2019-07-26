Home

More Obituaries for Dennis Cipolone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis A. Cipolone

Dennis A. Cipolone Obituary
Dennis A. Cipolone passed away peacefully on Friday, July 19, 2019. He was 68.

Born in Philadelphia, Dennis was the loving son of the late Charles A. and Anne Cipolone. He was a longtime resident of Palmyra.

Dennis proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. He was a member of the American Legion Post #746 of Riverside and the Marine Corps League of Burlington #695.

Dennis is survived by an aunt and several cousins.

Graveside services will begin at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 5, at the Chapel of Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 350 Provinceline Rd., Wrightstown, N.J.

If so desired, memorial contributions in Dennis' name may be made to the Kidney Foundation at www.kidney.org.

Published in Burlington County Times on July 26, 2019
