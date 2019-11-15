|
Pastor Dennis Higgins Sr. of Palmyra, age 68 years, went to be with his Saviour on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at home surrounded by his beloved family.
The Lord used him to touch the lives of countless young people; his passion for souls was evident in his 40 years of Saturday morning soul winning. Pastor Higgins loved his family, food, long walks, and the Jersey shore. He was a friend to everyone...
Above all, he loved his Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ, and the time he spent daily reading God's Word and praying for others. In addition to the many churches he started, his home church was Harbor Baptist in Hainesport, N.J., where he has pastored for 22 years.
Pastor Higgins leaves behind his wife of 49 years, Beth, and five children, Bridgit McLeod (Jeff), Shannon Reed (Jay), Dennis Jr. (Heather), Patrick (Christina), and Sean (Erikka). He was the proud grandfather to 22 and soon to be a great-grandfather, and is also survived by siblings, Agnes, Tom, and Steve.
Funeral services will be celebrated on Saturday, Nov. 16, at Solid Rock Baptist Church, 420 South White Horse Pike, Berlin, NJ 08009, where the viewing will be from 9:30 a.m. until his funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Lakeview Memorial Park, Cinnaminson.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Harbor Baptist Church Building Fund, 2131 Marne Hwy., Hainesport, NJ 08036, are appreciated by the family.
